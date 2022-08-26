Overview of Dr. Michael Galabi, MD

Dr. Michael Galabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Galabi works at Penn Obgyn Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.