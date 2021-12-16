Dr. Galambos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Galambos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Galambos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Dr. Galambos works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Healthcare of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4085, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-1690
-
2
Digestive Healthcare of Ga Endo Ctr Mountainside134 Mountainside Village Pkwy Bldg 500, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 253-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I see Dr Galambos, I am encouraged, due to his vast knowledge and understanding of my complex GI conditions. I am blessed to have him as my GI specialist.
About Dr. Michael Galambos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356345011
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- University of Washington
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
