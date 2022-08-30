Overview of Dr. Michael Galin, DO

Dr. Michael Galin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Galin works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates of South Florida in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.