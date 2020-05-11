Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Heart Group4600 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
Dr. Gallagher place 4 stents for me 10 years ago. Since then I have one additional. Dr. Gallagher was the very best Cardiologist I had ever seen up to that point and to date is the only Cardiologist I have ever felt comfortable with as far ad diagnosis, care, and prevention. Choose Michigan Heart Group and Dr. Gallagher with great confidence.
About Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407816523
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Mi St U/Butterworth Hosp
- Mi St U/Butterworth Hosp
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.