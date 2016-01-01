Overview

Dr. Michael Gallo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine (Grenada) and is affiliated with Fishermen's Community Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Gallo works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

