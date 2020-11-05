See All Ophthalmologists in Crossville, TN
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Galloway, MD

Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.

Dr. Galloway works at Cumberland Eye Care, Crossvile, TN in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galloway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    77 Fairfield Blvd, Crossville, TN 38558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 484-3344
  2. 2
    Cookeville Eye Specialists
    1059 Neal St Ste A, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 528-1304
  3. 3
    Perimeter Surgery Center
    1125 Perimeter Park Dr Ste 100, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cumberland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2020
    My newly installed permanent lens are everything I could ask for. No more glasses. Wonderful staff, doctors, nurses. Operation went very smoothly without pain. Very happy with results.
    Glen Kirby — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Galloway, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063491421
    Education & Certifications

    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Christian Brothers College
