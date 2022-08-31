Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD
Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Natividad Medical Center.
Pulmonary Associates of the Monterey Peninsula, Inc.30 Garden Ct, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 646-8570
- 2 1441 Constitution Blvd Ste 102, Salinas, CA 93906 Directions (831) 796-1630
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Natividad Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Unfortunately Dr Galloway has not been at this location for a few years! our loss as he was a great doctor!
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.