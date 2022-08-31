Overview

Dr. Michael Galloway, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Natividad Medical Center.



Dr. Galloway works at Pulmonary Associates of the Monterey Peninsula, Inc. in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.