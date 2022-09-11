Dr. Gambill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Gambill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gambill, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Gambill works at
Locations
Bayview Physician Services PC612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9294
Cardiovascular Associates1708 Old Donation Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 419-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was my cardiologist after covid restrictions started to get lifted. He listened, asked questions and came up with a plan. Came out of that appt thrilled to find a doctor who listened an came up with an actual plan for me, we talked about it and went to work. I was sad when he left the clinic, no other cardiologist compared, he set the bar high with bedside manner, knowledge and overall real concern for his patients. Fast forward to 2022, I end up in the ER when my heart decided to take a nice long pause. I was scared, in the hospital and who walks into my room, but Dr. Gambill I instantly knew I was in good hands an everything was going to be OK. He says I need a pacemaker, and while it scared me to death, him being the awesome doctor and person he is, explaining and listening I knew I was gonna be alright. I can not say enough how great he is.
About Dr. Michael Gambill, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gambill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gambill has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.