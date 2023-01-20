Dr. Michael Gannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gannon, MD
Dr. Michael Gannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Gannon's Office Locations
Proliance Pacific Rim Orthopedic Surgeons2979 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 203, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 733-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gannon is consistently thorough in communicating the issues and details of upcoming surgery. He has a very friendly, approachable manner, sense of humor and gives one total confidence in his skills as a surgeon. His assistant, Diane. is also excellent in her duties.
About Dr. Michael Gannon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790704856
Education & Certifications
- University Washington
- Univ Washington|University Washington
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
