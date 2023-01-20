Overview of Dr. Michael Gannon, MD

Dr. Michael Gannon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Gannon works at Proliance Pacific Rim Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.