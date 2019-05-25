Overview of Dr. Michael Gao, MD

Dr. Michael Gao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They completed their residency with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital



Dr. Gao works at Prime Medical Associates LLC in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Syphilis Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.