Overview of Dr. Michael Garbee, MD

Dr. Michael Garbee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Caribbean.



Dr. Garbee works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.