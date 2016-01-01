Overview of Dr. Michael Garcia, MD

Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab) and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Jasper, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.