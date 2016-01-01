Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab) and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Clearview Cancer Institute3500 Highway 78 E Ste A, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 387-0333
Clearview Cancer Institute - Cullman1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 380, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 775-9170
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083708762
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama Of Birmingham
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab)
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.