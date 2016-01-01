See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jasper, AL
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD

Internal Medicine
38 years of experience

Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab) and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Clearview Cancer Institute in Jasper, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

    Clearview Cancer Institute
    Clearview Cancer Institute
3500 Highway 78 E Ste A, Jasper, AL 35501
(205) 387-0333
    Clearview Cancer Institute - Cullman
    Clearview Cancer Institute - Cullman
1948 AL Highway 157 Ste 380, Cullman, AL 35058
(256) 775-9170

  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center
  • Walker Baptist Medical Center

Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Anemia
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Garcia, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alabama Of Birmingham
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    • University of Alabama At Birmingham|University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab)
    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham (Uab)
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

