Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
Dr. Michael Garcia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Wesley Chapel2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 910-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing him for nearly 3 years and he’s always on his A game. I like he will tell it like it is. His surgery on me was a success and follow ups after and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Michael Garcia, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1710163886
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Loyola University
- University of South Florida
- University of Florida
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.