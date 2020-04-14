Dr. Michael Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gardner, MD
Dr. Michael Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Michael P Gardner MD19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 310, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Gardiner for the first time. I was having some serious problems after surgery at a different caregiver and wanted a second opinion. I was impressed by his compassion and sympathy for my condition and for the time he spent with me. For the first time we have a plan to resolve my problem and I have the utmost appreciation. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing good urological care.
About Dr. Michael Gardner, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215993845
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gardner speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
