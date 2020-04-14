Overview of Dr. Michael Gardner, MD

Dr. Michael Gardner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Gardner works at Michael P Gardner MD in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.