Dr. Michael Gardyn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gardyn, DO
Dr. Michael Gardyn, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Dr. Gardyn works at
Dr. Gardyn's Office Locations
Baltimore Pain Management Center PA9106 Philadelphia Rd Ste 108, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (347) 403-3946
Baltimore Pain Management Center9110 Philadelphia Rd Ste 306, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (410) 682-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr gardyn is amazing
About Dr. Michael Gardyn, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205981867
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins U
- Sinai-Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardyn has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardyn.
