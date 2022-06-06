Dr. Michael Garone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Garone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Garone, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Garone works at
Locations
1
Seattle11800 NE 128th St Ste 100, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
Gastro Health - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8960Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
5
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Garone and the staff are professional, attentive, listened, and responded delicately. Dr. Garone did not use terminology to assure I understood the treatment and procedure. He provided a plan of action on the next steps and followed up. A very efficient practice with warm and helpful staff. Dr. Garone and the staff are personable, great listeners, and empathetic!
About Dr. Michael Garone, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1255311189
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
