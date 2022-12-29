See All Hand Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Michael Gart, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (47)
Overview of Dr. Michael Gart, MD

Dr. Michael Gart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Gart works at OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2426
  2. 2
    Charlotte Surgery Center
    2825 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-1647
  3. 3
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
  4. 4
    Orthocarolina
    2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Excellent My wife had 2 carpal surgeries and recommended Dr Gart Great care from entire staff
    Lee Callicutt — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gart, MD
    About Dr. Michael Gart, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033420062
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

