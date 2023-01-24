Dr. Michael Gartner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gartner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gartner, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Gartner, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
New York City42A E 74th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 350-9998Thursday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Jersey Shore Office44 Monmouth Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 389-0909
Gartner Plastic Surgery3 Winslow Pl, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 546-1890
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gartner is incredible. Not only has he taken great care of my health, but answered each and every question/concern I had at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient! I would also like to mention his staff who at all times made sure I was attended and taken care of.
About Dr. Michael Gartner, DO
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
