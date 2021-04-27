Overview of Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM

Dr. Michael Garvin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Garvin works at Michael A Garvin Dpm PA in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.