Dr. Michael Gatto, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Gatto, MD

Dr. Michael Gatto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gatto works at Michael Gatto MD in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gatto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Gatto MD
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E311, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 323-4735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 16, 2019
    I really liked that he listened and helped to resolve my issues. I would definitely recommend him and feel confident with his care.
    Berlynn Simonis — Sep 16, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Gatto, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457545949
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gatto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gatto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gatto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gatto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gatto works at Michael Gatto MD in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gatto’s profile.

    Dr. Gatto has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

