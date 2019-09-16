Overview of Dr. Michael Gatto, MD

Dr. Michael Gatto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gatto works at Michael Gatto MD in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.