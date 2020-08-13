Dr. Michael Gault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gault, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gault, MD
Dr. Michael Gault, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Gault's Office Locations
South Orange County Cardlgy Grp24411 Health Center Dr Ste 550, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-6252
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable, competent and friendly doctor who explains clearly all your questions and will definitely recommend him; Awesome doctor!
About Dr. Michael Gault, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gault has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gault speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gault.
