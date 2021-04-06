Dr. Michael Gauwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gauwitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gauwitz, MD
Dr. Michael Gauwitz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Gauwitz works at
Dr. Gauwitz's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Radiation Oncology Associates3155 N MCMULLEN BOOTH RD, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 669-9018
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gauwitz?
Everything about him, his office staff and treatment process is 5 stars.
About Dr. Michael Gauwitz, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790752467
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauwitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauwitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauwitz works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.