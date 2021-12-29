Dr. Michael Gavigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gavigan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gavigan, MD
Dr. Michael Gavigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University, Brody School Of Medicine.
Dr. Gavigan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gavigan's Office Locations
-
1
CHPG Southlands Women's Health6069 S SOUTHLANDS PKWY, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 840-8780
-
2
Pinnacle Women's Healthcare At Parker9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 400, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 840-1135
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gavigan?
The best OBGYN by far! He's delivered all 3 of my babies and taken care of me every pregnancy. He the sweetest and most care man I have ever met and truly cares about his patients!
About Dr. Michael Gavigan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033272752
Education & Certifications
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- East Carolina University, Brody School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gavigan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gavigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gavigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gavigan works at
Dr. Gavigan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavigan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.