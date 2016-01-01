Dr. Michael Gelb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gelb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gelb, MD
Dr. Michael Gelb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelb's Office Locations
- 1 1162 Montgomery Dr Fl 2, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 890-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Gelb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelb has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.