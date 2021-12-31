Dr. Gen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Gen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Gen works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants of Fresno A Professional Corp.1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-8146
TPMG Foot and Ankle100 Constitution Dr Ste 217, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 963-7729Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sentara Norfolk General Rehabilitation Unit600 Gresham Dr, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
East Cardiovascular Specialists Pllc6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 963-7729
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gen has in the last 15+yrs. not only helped me live with my Cardiac illness but referred me to other Cardiac Specialists throughout CA. I am alive thank you Dr. Gen.
About Dr. Michael Gen, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
