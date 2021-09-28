Overview of Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM

Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.