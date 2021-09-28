Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM
Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Gentile's Office Locations
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Gentile, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124087846
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.