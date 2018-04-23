See All Pediatricians in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gentlesk works at MICHAEL J GENTLESK MD in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Michael J. Gentlesk MD PA
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 607, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 651-9393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pollen Allergy

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2018
    Dr G treated my son for 10 years before we moved to Florida. Still the same wonderful physician and person
    Hugh Volz in Blackwood NJ — Apr 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD
    About Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083899645
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gentlesk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentlesk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentlesk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentlesk works at MICHAEL J GENTLESK MD in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gentlesk’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentlesk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentlesk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentlesk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentlesk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

