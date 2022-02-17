Overview of Dr. Michael George, MD

Dr. Michael George, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. George works at 1960 Eye Surgeons in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.