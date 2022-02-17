Dr. Michael George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael George, MD
Dr. Michael George, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. George's Office Locations
1960 Eye Surgeons13333 Dotson Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 645-0240
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and caring. He was easy to talk to, he listened to my concerns. I felt confident that I had been sent to the right doctor for my issue. I immediately felt welcomed by his staff and that I was their only focus.
About Dr. Michael George, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235110222
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Cincinnati
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
