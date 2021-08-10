Overview of Dr. Michael Gerardo, DO

Dr. Michael Gerardo, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Gerardo works at MERCY HOSPITAL ST LOUIS in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.