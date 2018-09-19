Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM
Dr. Michael Gerber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Canton, OH.
Michael R. Gerber Dpm Inc.6521 FRANK AVE NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 244-9688
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gerber was awesome. He was able to diagnose me without X-rays, and a minimal examination of my feet. He fixed me right up with new balance running shoes! Now I can live the next 40 years wearing only new balance. He even gave me a special 10% off coupon. I went right out and bought a pair for the shower, the house, the outdoors, and a special pair just for a night on the town. So glad to have gotten his second opinion! Who knew bone deformities could be fixed by shoes!
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
