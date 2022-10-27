Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD
Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Gerhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gerhardt's Office Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
-
2
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerhardt?
I would highly recommend Dr. Gerhardt and his staff. I just suffered a 3rd injury in the last 14 years. I have received the best treatment options, pain management and overall care.
About Dr. Michael Gerhardt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003905191
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerhardt works at
Dr. Gerhardt has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Knee Sprain and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.