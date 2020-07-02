Overview of Dr. Michael Gerling, MD

Dr. Michael Gerling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies.