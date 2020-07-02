Dr. Gerling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gerling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gerling, MD
Dr. Michael Gerling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerling's Office Locations
- 1 506 5th Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (212) 882-1110
- 2 1800 Clove Rd Lowr Level, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (212) 882-1110
3
Jersey City610 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (212) 882-1110
4
Brooklyn Office7316 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (212) 882-1110
5
Hazlet NJ Office875 Poole Ave, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (212) 882-1110
6
Staten Island Office2076 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (212) 882-1110
7
Manhattan Office2279 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (212) 882-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Exellent,professional doctor.Significant improvements of life after surgery.
About Dr. Michael Gerling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1376647891
Education & Certifications
- Henry Bohlman, Md-Casewestern Reserve University
- Ochsner Clinic
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University Of California
