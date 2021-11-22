Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesquiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD
Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Gesquiere works at
Dr. Gesquiere's Office Locations
-
1
Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management145 Inverness Dr E Ste 350, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 500-7965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michael Gesquiere is one the the few doctors that I have gone to that really cares about you as a patient and has fixed procedures that failed by others. This doctor take’s the time to talk and listen to you. I have had several internal stimulators, the 1st one work great until I had an accident and the wires inside the spine moved drastically, so I had a doctor place a different Stimulator which was installed but didn’t work properly. Doctor Gesquiere took the time to explained how he could fix the problem. I wish that I would have found him years ago instead of being in pain and having unnecessary procedures. I have seen around 30-40 Doctors since 1994. There has been only a few doctors that are truly awesome thank you Dr Michael Gesquiere.
About Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, German and Russian
- 1245203090
Education & Certifications
- Yale University - Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University - Yale New Haven Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
Dr. Gesquiere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gesquiere accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gesquiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gesquiere works at
Dr. Gesquiere has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gesquiere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gesquiere speaks German and Russian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesquiere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesquiere.
