Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD

Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Gesquiere works at Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gesquiere's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management
    145 Inverness Dr E Ste 350, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 500-7965
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 22, 2021
    Dr Michael Gesquiere is one the the few doctors that I have gone to that really cares about you as a patient and has fixed procedures that failed by others. This doctor take’s the time to talk and listen to you. I have had several internal stimulators, the 1st one work great until I had an accident and the wires inside the spine moved drastically, so I had a doctor place a different Stimulator which was installed but didn’t work properly. Doctor Gesquiere took the time to explained how he could fix the problem. I wish that I would have found him years ago instead of being in pain and having unnecessary procedures. I have seen around 30-40 Doctors since 1994. There has been only a few doctors that are truly awesome thank you Dr Michael Gesquiere.
    Richard Curl — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, German and Russian
    • 1245203090
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University - Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale University - Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gesquiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesquiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gesquiere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gesquiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gesquiere works at Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gesquiere’s profile.

    Dr. Gesquiere has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gesquiere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesquiere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesquiere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gesquiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gesquiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

