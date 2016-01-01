Dr. Gette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Gette, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Gette, MD is a Dermatologist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.
Saye Gette/Dimond Drmtlgy Assoc2201 Forest Hills Dr Ste 7, Harrisburg, PA 17112 Directions (717) 652-5063
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083617955
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Gette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gette has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.