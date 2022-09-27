Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghassibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO
Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Meadville, PA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri-Columbia, Orthopedic and Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship
Dr. Ghassibi works at
Dr. Ghassibi's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Meadville11277 Vernon Pl Ste 200, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 724-1252Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghassibi?
A Chiropractor and a physical therapist told me there was nothing they could do for me. My PCP referred me to Dr. Ghasibbi and after a minimally invasive spinal surgery I'm in great shape. Walking as much as I want standing up straight and losing weight. I highly recommend Dr. Ghassibi. He's very kind and caring and explained everything so well. We are very lucky to have him here in Meadville.
About Dr. Michael Ghassibi, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1447677679
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia, Orthopedic and Neurosurgery Spine Fellowship
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghassibi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghassibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghassibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghassibi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghassibi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghassibi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghassibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghassibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.