Dr. Michael Ghobrial, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH.
Medina Hospital1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (888) 527-4010
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1669727582
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Cleveland Clinic
