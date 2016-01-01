Dr. Michael Giardino, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Giardino, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Giardino, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Denistry.
Dr. Giardino works at
Locations
South Hill Periodontics2700 S Southeast Blvd Ste 210, Spokane, WA 99223 Directions (509) 223-0792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Choice Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Giardino, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Denistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giardino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giardino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Giardino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Giardino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Giardino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giardino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giardino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giardino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.