Overview of Dr. Michael Giasullo, MD

Dr. Michael Giasullo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Giasullo works at Anna M Gattani MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.