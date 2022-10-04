Overview of Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Gibson works at Wytock, Dale H, M.d. in Liberty, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.