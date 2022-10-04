See All General Surgeons in Liberty, MO
Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Liberty, MO
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.

Dr. Gibson works at Wytock, Dale H, M.d. in Liberty, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations

    Wytock, Dale H, M.d.
    2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 308, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 407-5490
    Liberty Hospital Emergency Medicine Physicians, LLC
    2525 Glenn Hendren Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 407-2038
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
    4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Liberty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Lung Cancer
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Empyema
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Open Heart Surgery for severe stenosis, Aorta Valve replaced. Dr Gibson is amazing in every way. Highly recommend him and all his staff.
    5 Stars Plus! — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Gibson, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1689634313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Thoracic Surg
    Medical Education
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.