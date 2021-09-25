See All Neurologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Michael Giglio, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Giglio, MD

Dr. Michael Giglio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.

Dr. Giglio works at Dia Invision Health in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Lewiston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giglio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dia Invision Health
    400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 631-3555
  2. 2
    Pain Mgmt. Associates of Wny LLC
    100 College Pkwy Ste 220, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-9900
  3. 3
    Mount St. Mary's Primary Care Lewiston
    5290 Military Rd Ste 8, Lewiston, NY 14092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 298-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tension Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2021
    Extremely knowledgeable, caring, compassionate, wonderful, wonderful doctor. Dr Giglio was the only doctor in a long succession of doctors who took the time to study my husband's condition and give us a diagnosis and course of treatment. Other doctors more or less wrote him off, telling us there was no treatment. Dr Giglio personally phoned us several times to check in on us. He phoned us on a Sunday once, in the evenings several times and once while on a weekend get away from his canoe! I'm not sure if I'm more impressed with his wealth of knowledge, his diligence, or his abundant compassion. My husband and I are seeing competent, caring physicians, but Dr Giglio tops the list, he has impressed me more, and I trust him more than any other doctor I have seen. I would give him 10 stars on a scale of 1-5.
    Nancy Socha — Sep 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Giglio, MD
    About Dr. Michael Giglio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770780850
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giglio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giglio has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giglio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giglio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

