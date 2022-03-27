Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD
Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
-
1
Northwest Vision Institute Pllc12301 NE 10th Pl Ste 200, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 450-2020Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwest Vision Institute, PLLC11800 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-1555
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilbert?
Courteous staff. Well trained and professional. Excellent follow up
About Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386646065
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Baylor
- Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Washington
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.