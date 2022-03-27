Overview of Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD

Dr. Michael Gilbert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine/Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Gilbert works at Northwest Vsn Inst in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.