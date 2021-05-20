Dr. Michael Leapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Leapman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Leapman, MD
Dr. Michael Leapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Leapman's Office Locations
Yale-New Haven Hospital Urology800 Howard Ave Fl 3, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leapman?
Good guy, honest, sincere, compassionate works collaboratively with other physicians
About Dr. Michael Leapman, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
