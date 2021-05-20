Overview of Dr. Michael Leapman, MD

Dr. Michael Leapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Leapman works at Yale-New Haven Hospital Urology in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.