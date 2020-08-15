Dr. Michael Gilles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gilles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Gilles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gilles works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates655 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 829-7600
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6777
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gilles is in Reno NV now and has been treating me after a gallbladder removal several years ago. I trust his medical advice and he has been very helpful during a tough time. I feel like he's a very good doctor and he had a great concern for his patients. I would not hesitate for a second to recommend him to recommend him to friends or family. Thank you Dr. Gilles for looking after my wellbeing.
About Dr. Michael Gilles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164579025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilles works at
