Dr. Michael Gillespie, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gillespie, MD
Dr. Michael Gillespie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations
Baptist Behavioral Health3250 Fannin St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 212-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and compassionate. He remembers everything we talk about. He genuinely wants to help the patient feel better.
About Dr. Michael Gillespie, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of St. Thomas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.