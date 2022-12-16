Dr. Michael Gillman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gillman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gillman, MD
Dr. Michael Gillman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Gillman works at
Dr. Gillman's Office Locations
-
1
Urgent Care Department1120 W La Veta Ave Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 598-1745
-
2
Karim Abdollahi M D Inc. A Medical Corp.31862 Coast Hwy Ste 400, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-8226
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillman?
Dr Gillman did both of my knee replacements. He is an incredible doctor and his entire staff is very attentive and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him and his team!
About Dr. Michael Gillman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275536633
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med
- Tufts U/New England Med Center
- Tufts University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillman works at
Dr. Gillman has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gillman speaks Spanish.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.