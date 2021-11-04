Dr. Michael Gilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Gilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Gilson works at
Locations
-
1
Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
-
2
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5750Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
-
4
Providence Office164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilson?
Dr. Gilson is the best! He is kind, compassionate, and a good listener. He listens to my complaints and he explains everything to me in a way I can understand. He has a wealth of information. I have gotten an answer to every question I have ever asked. That's what I need in a doctor.
About Dr. Michael Gilson, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1023039591
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilson works at
Dr. Gilson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilson speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.