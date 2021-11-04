Overview

Dr. Michael Gilson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Gilson works at Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital in East Providence, RI with other offices in Providence, RI and East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.