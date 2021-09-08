Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD
Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Upmc Shadyside.
Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 158, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 661-5380
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- Upmc Shadyside
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr. Gimbel is a perfectionist. He performed the diep flap reconstruction surgery on my double mastectomy in June 2021. Everything healed so well and so much faster than I expected. I didn’t even had to take any painkillers after the surgery. I didn’t have any complications; the surgery was so clean. Dr. Gimbel was so professional, nice, and straight to the point. I made a right choice with dr. Gimbel. I am very happy with my results. I still need to finish the second part of the surgery and hoping for the same results. I highly recommend this doctor, he is the best!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1184638561
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Univeristy Of Pittsburgh
- Duke University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gimbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gimbel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gimbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimbel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.