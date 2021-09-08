See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD

Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Upmc Shadyside.

Dr. Gimbel works at Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Gimbel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland
    3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 158, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • Upmc Shadyside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gimbel?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr. Gimbel is a perfectionist. He performed the diep flap reconstruction surgery on my double mastectomy in June 2021. Everything healed so well and so much faster than I expected. I didn’t even had to take any painkillers after the surgery. I didn’t have any complications; the surgery was so clean. Dr. Gimbel was so professional, nice, and straight to the point. I made a right choice with dr. Gimbel. I am very happy with my results. I still need to finish the second part of the surgery and hoping for the same results. I highly recommend this doctor, he is the best!
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gimbel to family and friends

    Dr. Gimbel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gimbel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184638561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Univeristy Of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gimbel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gimbel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gimbel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gimbel works at Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gimbel’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimbel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimbel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimbel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimbel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Gimbel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.