Overview of Dr. Michael Ginsberg, MD
Dr. Michael Ginsberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Ginsberg works at
Dr. Ginsberg's Office Locations
NorthBay Health Primary Care - Fairfield2458 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Michael Ginsberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710128558
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Medical center
- Jacobi Medical center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ginsberg speaks Spanish.
