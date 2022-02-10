Dr. Michael Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Giordano, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Giordano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD.
Locations
Harford Primary Care, LLC615 W Macphail Rd Ste 106, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 638-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!
About Dr. Michael Giordano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154438349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
