Dr. Michael Gioscia, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Gioscia, MD

Dr. Michael Gioscia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their residency with NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE

Dr. Gioscia works at Michael F. Gioscia, MD in White Plains, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gioscia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael F. Gioscia, MD
    220 Westchester Ave Ste 201, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 997-8081
  2. 2
    Struhl, Steven, MD
    244 Westchester Ave Ste 212, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 997-8081

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Congenital Heart Defects
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 06, 2021
    Veins ? Say no more! ? I have suffered from veins for a long time and found an amazing Surgen recommended by a friend. At the past I tried to take care of my veins but the results did not worth my time. I decided to share his information since his results are amazing! I am not getting any discount. I just really appreciate his work. It took about a year and a half for me to see nice results. There is no magic pill but this is as close as I can get. Thanks you Dr. Gioscia Orly
    About Dr. Michael Gioscia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184797243
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gioscia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gioscia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gioscia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gioscia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gioscia has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gioscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gioscia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gioscia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gioscia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gioscia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

